Police search for man in burglary at Dearborn supermarket

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a burglary at the Dearborn Fresh Supermarket early Monday morning.

Police responded to an alarm at about 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 30 and determined there was forced entry into the supermarket on Colson Street.

According to a press release, surveillance video showed an individual taking an item and leaving the store, heading southbound through an alley, west of the building.

The suspect is described as a White man, between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-3, with a light-colored goatee and a tattoo of a cross on the inside of his right calf. Another tattoo was on the back of his right calf. He was wearing a baseball-style hat, a black shirt showing the words "I'm broken" in white letters, blue shorts with a white back pocket, and multi-colored croc-style shoes.

"It is crucial that anyone who is able to help identify this individual contacts the Dearborn Police Department. Crimes of this nature harm not only the retailer but our community as well," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dearborn Police Sgt. Thompson at 313-943-4472. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.