Police search for fatal shooting in Detroit on city's west side
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year.
At about 8:10 p.m. on May 18, a 31-year-old man was fatally shot while he exited his vehicle in the 18600 block of W. Chicago.
Police released a photo of the suspect and asked for the public's help in locating them.
Anyone who recognized the suspect to call DPD's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
