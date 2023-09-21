Watch CBS News
Police search for fatal shooting in Detroit on city's west side

Detroit police are searching for a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting on May 18, 2023. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year.

At about 8:10 p.m. on May 18, a 31-year-old man was fatally shot while he exited his vehicle in the 18600 block of W. Chicago. 

Police released a photo of the suspect and asked for the public's help in locating them.

Anyone who recognized the suspect to call DPD's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

