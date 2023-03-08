Watch CBS News
Local News

Ann Arbor police search for driver who hit University of Michigan student

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department is searching for a driver in connection with a hit-and-run incident involving a University of Michigan student.

The incident happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Catherine and Ingalls streets.

Police say the 21-year-old student was trying to cross the intersection when she was struck by a vehicle. 

"The victim suffered significant lower leg injuries which will require surgery. She was transported to University of Michigan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," Ann Arbor police said in a tweet.

Police say the driver was last seen traveling westbound on Catherine Street. The vehicle is believed to be involved as a dark gray 2021 Dodge Charger with minor damage to the right front and missing its passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ann Arbor police at 734-794-6920 or email tips@a2gov.org.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 10:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.