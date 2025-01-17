Watch CBS News
Police search for driver after baby left behind at crash scene in Detroit

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a baby was left the scene of a crash Friday night on Detroit's east side.

The crash happened at about 8:20 p.m. in the area of Seven Mile Road and Hoover Street.

Police say a man was driving a blue sedan with a baby on his lap when officers attempted a traffic stop. However, the man drove off and was involved in a crash. The driver got out of the car and ran from the scene, leaving the child behind.

The child, of unknown age, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release any additional information at this time.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

