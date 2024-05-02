Police search for child's family after found wandering in Detroit

Detroit police searching for suspects in shooting that injured 2 kids, 2 adults and more top stories

Detroit police searching for suspects in shooting that injured 2 kids, 2 adults and more top stories

Detroit police searching for suspects in shooting that injured 2 kids, 2 adults and more top stories

Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for the family of a child found wandering in Detroit on Thursday.

Police say the child, who is nonverbal, was found at about 7 p.m. in the area of Linwood and Davison.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1000.

On Wednesday, police were looking for the parents of another child found wandering at about 6:30 p.m. in the area of Clifton and Wetherby streets.

That child has since been reunited with family.