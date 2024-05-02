Watch CBS News
Police search for child's family after found wandering in Detroit

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for the family of a child found wandering in Detroit on Thursday.

Police say the child, who is nonverbal, was found at about 7 p.m. in the area of Linwood and Davison.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1000.

On Wednesday, police were looking for the parents of another child found wandering at about 6:30 p.m. in the area of Clifton and Wetherby streets.

That child has since been reunited with family.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on May 2, 2024 / 10:16 PM EDT

