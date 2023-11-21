Detroit police search for 15-year-old girl missing for nearly a week

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 21, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are searching for 15-year-old Jade Johnson, who was last seen on Nov. 16.

Jade was last seen at about 4 p.m. in the 300 block of E. Edsel Ford Fwy. Police say she failed to return home after staying at a friend's house.

Family told DPD that she suffers from bipolar disorder.

Jade is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 135-140 pounds, with blond braids. She was last seen wearing a white coat, black shirt, black pants, and rainbow Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Third Precinct at 313-596-5301.