Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police search for 15-year-old girl missing for nearly a week

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 21, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 21, 2023 03:56

(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are searching for 15-year-old Jade Johnson, who was last seen on Nov. 16.

Jade was last seen at about 4 p.m. in the 300 block of E. Edsel Ford Fwy. Police say she failed to return home after staying at a friend's house.

Family told DPD that she suffers from bipolar disorder.

Jade is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 135-140 pounds, with blond braids. She was last seen wearing a white coat, black shirt, black pants, and rainbow Crocs. 

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Third Precinct at 313-596-5301.

missing-detroit-teen-jade-johnson.jpg
Detroit Police Department

First published on November 21, 2023 / 9:51 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.