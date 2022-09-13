Police offering $20K reward to find suspects after several guns stolen from Dearborn Heights business

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn Heights Police Department is offering a $20,000 reward for information in finding thieves who stole several guns from a business in Dearborn Heights during two separate incidents.

Police say two separate break-in incidents happened in the 24600 block of West Warren.

One incident happened just after 5 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the C&C Coins.

The suspects drove a car through the building, stole several handguns and long guns that were for sale at the business, and then fled the scene.

Then, on Sept. 12, at around midnight, the suspects returned to the business, drove another vehicle through the boarded-up building, and then stole several more guns from the business.

According to surveillance video, several suspects are involved in these break-ins.

"These are very serious incidents which demand the full weight of the investigative resources of not only our agency, but our partners with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives who sent agents to each scene to further the investigation" Dearborn Heights Chief of Police Jerrod S. Hart said.

Police say Paul Vanderplow, Special Agent in Charge of the Detroit Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to any arrest and indictment of the suspects.

"ATF is committed to the removal of offenders who victimize and threaten the safety of our communities," said Vanderplow. "ATF has deployed highly experienced Special Agents, Industry Investigators, and Intelligence Analysts, who are utilizing cutting edge information and intelligence programs to supplement the City and State investigators to bring these suspects to justice."

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the Detroit ATF Field Division at 313-202-3400, or 888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF's website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

Police ask tipsters to include as much information as possible and are reminding people they can remain in anonymous if they want, but if they are seeking the reward, then they must include contact information.