Police: Man takes Uber to rob Southfield bank

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Southfield man is accused of using Uber in connection to a bank robbery.

According to police, the Huntington Bank on Greenfield Road was robbed on Nov. 16. Police say the vehicle used by the suspect to get away was found and stopped on the eastbound entrance ramp to Interstate 696 at Lahser Road.

Police learned the driver worked for Uber and had dropped off the suspect at The Heights of Southfield Apartments.

Investigators used information from the driver and bank employees to identify the suspect as 41-year-old Jason Gregory Christmas. Police determined Christmas' exact address at the apartment and began conducting surveillance.

Christmas was seen walking on the property and was immediately arrested by police. Police say he was wearing the same clothing used in the bank robbery, and was carrying several hundred dollars taken from the bank.

Both his clothes and the money were covered in red dye, which came from a dye pack placed in the stack of money by the bank teller.

Money recovered from a bank robbery covered in red dye Southfield Police Department

Police said they found more money and the robbery note inside Christmas's apartment. He was also identified by the Uber driver and bank employees in a photo lineup.

Christmas's bond is set for $500,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 1.