Police: Man points gun at driver in road rage incident in Detroit; Handgun determined to be fake

(CBS DETROIT) - Police a 42-year-old man was taken into custody after allegedly pointing a gun at a driver during a road rage incident in Detroit.

According to Michigan State Police, the incident happened at about 7:35 a.m. Thursday on eastbound Interstate 96 and I-94. Police say the suspect was involved in a road rage incident with another vehicle when the victim attempted to drive past both vehicles.

The suspect drove alongside the victim and pointed a handgun. Police say the victim recorded the suspect as he drove beside them.

The video and the description of the vehicle helped determine the suspect's employment.

Investigators were able to locate the suspect's place of employment and arrested him. The suspect is a CPL, and police determined the gun allegedly used was fake.

"Just another example of poor decision making that is occurring on our roadways," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "We were lucky there wasn't a crash or someone was hurt or killed. Remember, it's just driving and not that important."