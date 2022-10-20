Police looking for Michigan family of 4 missing since Sunday

FREMONT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Fremont, Michigan are asking for the public's help locating a family of four, who have not been seen or heard from since Sunday, Oct. 16.

According to a post on the Fremont Police Facebook page, the Cirigliano family; Anthony, Suzette, Brandon and Noah left their home unexpectedly and are believed to be driving a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan with a Michigan license plate.

The Cirigliano Family is very concerned about their missing family members Anthony, Suzette, Brandon and Noah. They... Posted by Fremont Police on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Family members were last in touch on Sunday, October 16. Since that time, according to information given to police, their phone has been turned off and thy have not reached out to family or friends.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at (231) 924- 2100.