Police investigating shooting on I-75 near Schaefer Highway

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 25, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 25, 2023 02:31

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating a reported shooting on Interstate 75 near Schaefer Highway in Detroit.

Michigan State Police say troopers were called to the freeway and discovered three bullet holes in the caller's vehicle and three shell casings. No one was injured in the shooting.

The caller told police the shooting was part of a road rage incident and described the shooter's vehicle as a maroon passenger car.

Police say northbound I-75 at Schaefer Highway closed down for the investigation.

No additional information has been released.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 7:16 PM

