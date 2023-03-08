Police investigating potential threat in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The East Lansing Police Department is investigating a potential threat to the city, officials announced Wednesday.

The social media threat has a possible connection to the East Lansing Police Department, according to a Facebook post from the city.

This morning, we were made aware of a concerning social media post. While there is no direct threat to any specific... Posted by ELPS on Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Officials say at this time, the East Lansing City Hall building doors have been secured for safety reasons, and officers will be monitoring them.

"There has been no direct threat to any City facility or personnel, but ELPD will continue to investigate and keep people informed as more information becomes available," officials said in a statement on the City of East Lansing Facebook page.

In addition, the East Lansing Public School District closed school today, March 8, due to the social media threat.

School officials say there is no direct threat to any specific school building, but the post directed a threat to "East Lansing."

