Police investigating after Pontiac man found fatally shot

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a Pontiac man was found dead early Monday morning.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, deputies and the Waterford Regional Fire Department were dispatched to the 200 block of High Street in Pontiac after receiving reports that a man had been shot.

When they arrived at the scene at about 1:46 a.m., they found Guillermo Rosado, 26, "slumped over the center console of his vehicle."

Police say attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and an autopsy is scheduled.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

All tips will remain anonymous.