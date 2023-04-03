Police investigating after man shot, killed in Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Harper Woods Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man was shot and killed on Saturday.

The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. on April 1 in the 20400 block of Fleetwood Drive.

Officers responded to the area on reports of a disturbance on the street.

As officers were heading to the scene, they were told gunshots had been fired and that someone may have been struck.

When they arrived, preliminary evidence revealed that an assault had taken place, but no victims were located.

Officers later discovered that the gunshot victim, a man in his 30s, had been taken from the scene to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. The suspect is not in custody, but police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.