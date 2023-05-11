Police investigating after 40-year-old woman drugged at Chelsea distillery

CHELSEA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 40-year-old Chelsea woman was drugged at a distillery in Chelsea in April.

Police say the incident happened on Saturday, April 29, at the Ugly Dog Distillery at 218 S. Main St.

A woman reported that after taking a sip of her drink, she could not walk or stand and "blacked out." The woman was then taken home by her husband and the condition she was in got worse, according to the police department.

She was then taken to a local hospital. Police say she was treated and eventually released. The victim and her husband believe something was put in her drink.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and the distillery is cooperating with the investigation.

Chelsea police also released the following safety tips for residents:

Always keep your drinks in sight.

Never accept a drink from someone you do not know.

If you have any adverse reactions while drinking any beverage,

immediately seek medical attention.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Officer Tom Gilbreath at 734-475-9122 ext. 107. or 734-475-9122 to leave an anonymous tip.