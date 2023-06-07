Police investigate social media threat at Eastpointe High School

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are investigating after reports of a student allegedly with a gun at Eastpointe High School.

At about 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday, police were responding to a separate incident when they were notified that someone called and reported that she saw a video on Instagram of a male student with a handgun in the bathroom. The caller said the student was only identified as "Demarcus" and indicated that seven other students allegedly confronted him, removing the gun from him.

Police discovered there was no student with the name provided.

Officials placed the school on lockdown after the reported gun. Police searched the school, including the roof, exterior, all classrooms and students, bags, and lockers.

No weapon was found and authorities reported the school secure.

Eastpointe police say they received two separate bomb threats while searching the school -- one threat against the school and another against a local bank. Police are working to determine if the threats are linked.