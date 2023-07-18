Police investigate suspicious deaths of man, woman in Shelby Township
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Shelby Township are investigating the suspicious death of a 39-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman.
The incident happened in the 11000 block of Whispering Oak Lane.
Police say there is no danger to the public.
"The Shelby Township Police Department is still investigating this incident and cannot rule out domestic violence as a contributing factor," police said in a Facebook post on Monday.
No additional information has been released.
