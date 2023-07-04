Police investigate Sunday morning sexual assault in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating a reported sexual assault that happened on early Sunday morning in Ann Arbor.

The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of S. Forest Avenue near Oakland Avenue, police say.

According to the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety, the victim reported walking through an alley when a man grabbed her from behind and assaulted her. The victim told police she was able to free herself, but he pushed her down and fled toward Church Street.

The suspect is described as a White man, approximately 20 years old, between 5 foot 10 inches tall and 6 feet tall, medium build with tan skin tone.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U of M Division of Public Safety and Security at 734-763-1131 or the Ann Arbor Police Department tip line at 734-794-6939.

UMDPSS provided the following safety tips: