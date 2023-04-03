Police investigate car break-ins outside 2 Ann Arbor fitness centers

Ann Arbor police say break-ins outside of an LA Fitness happened between 4-5 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023. Police say both cases and purses left in the vehicles were taken. Ann Arbor Police Department

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say car windows on two vehicles were smashed Friday in a break-in outside of a fitness center in Ann Arbor.

According to the Ann Arbor Police Department, the break-ins happened between 4-5 p.m. in the parking lot of an LA Fitness on N. Maple Street. Police say both cases and purses left in the vehicles were taken. The incident happened while the victims were inside the gym.

It is the second time in more than a week that a break-in at a fitness center occurred.

At about 6:15 a.m. on March 22, Ann Arbor police responded to the Orangetheory Fitness on S. Main Street for two vehicles with smashed windows. Cases and other personal belongings were also reported stolen.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Ann Arbor police at 734-794-6920 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.