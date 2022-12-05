Police investigate after woman found fatally shot on Pontiac sidewalk

(CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 22-year-old woman was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Pontiac on Sunday.

At about 4:22 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, deputies were called to the 300 block of W. Columbia Ave. on reports of shots fired.

Police say when deputies arrived they found a woman lying on the sidewalk in front of the home.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the location of the woman's residence is unclear at this time, but she is believed to have ties to Pontiac and Detroit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. All tips will remain anonymous. There is a reward of up to 2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.