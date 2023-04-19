Police investigate after reported bomb threat at Partridge Creek Mall

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 19, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 19, 2023

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a reported bomb threat Wednesday at Partridge Creek Mall in Clinton Township.

Police say the bomb threat forced an evacuation at the mall.

However, investigators determined the threat to be a hoax and gave an all-clear at about 6:30 p.m.

Police did not release any additional information.