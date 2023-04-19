Police investigate after reported bomb threat at Partridge Creek Mall
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a reported bomb threat Wednesday at Partridge Creek Mall in Clinton Township.
Police say the bomb threat forced an evacuation at the mall.
However, investigators determined the threat to be a hoax and gave an all-clear at about 6:30 p.m.
Police did not release any additional information.
