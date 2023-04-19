Watch CBS News
Police investigate after reported bomb threat at Partridge Creek Mall

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a reported bomb threat Wednesday at Partridge Creek Mall in Clinton Township.

Police say the bomb threat forced an evacuation at the mall.

However, investigators determined the threat to be a hoax and gave an all-clear at about 6:30 p.m.

Police did not release any additional information.

