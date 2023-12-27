Police investigate after dog shot, killed in Chesterfield Township

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 27, 2023

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Chesterfield Township are investigating after a dog was shot and killed over the weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 23, police were called to the area of 24 Mile Road and Walnut Drive.

Authorities say the owners found the dog, described as a pit bull/husky mix, with a single gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Walsh at 586-949-3657.