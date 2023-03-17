Police: 2 women shot in Sterling Heights, suspect dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say two women were shot Friday in a Sterling Heights parking lot.

The suspect has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was found near a car dealership on Van Dyke Avenue, according to Sterling Heights police.

Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of a former Ruby Tuesday's restaurant. Authorities responded to the shooting at about 1:15 p.m. and found the two victims. Both women were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the shooting is not believed to be random and the victims and suspect knew each other.

An investigation is ongoing.