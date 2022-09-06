Watch CBS News
Police ID drowning victim as Wixom woman missing since June

/ CBS Detroit

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The victim of a drowning in Lake Superior has been identified as a Wixom woman last seen by her family in June.

Olivia Ernst Olivia Ernst (Marquette County Sheriff's Office)

Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom, was reported missing on June 26 when the Marquette County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Ernst may be headed to the area and was possibly threatening self-harm.

Deputies were able to find Ernst's vehicle and some personal belongings near the lake shoreline. A search of the area was conducted by helicopter but no body was found.

According to a Facebook post by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, a body was found on the shore of Lake Superior near the Montreal River in Ontario, Canada. The body was later identified as Olivia Ernst. 

No foul play is suspected. The recovery and identification was handled by the Ontario Provincial Police. 

