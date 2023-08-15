Police find 4 kilograms of meth inside luggage at Detroit Greyhound bus station

(CBS DETROIT) - A man was detained after authorities uncovered 4 kilograms of methamphetamine in his bag at the Detroit Greyhound bus station, federal officials say.

A federal criminal complaint shows on Aug. 8, Michigan State Police detectives were in the loading area of the bus station when a man, later identified as Antonio Frank Bufkin, made eye contact with them, stepped out of a line with passengers, and sat down in the lobby. Bufkin pulled out his phone and exited the station, prompting them to approach him.

Bufkin, 39 or 40, told police he did not have any identification and provided the name "Antonio Brown," along with a false birthday and address.

After police were unable to verify his identity, Burkin admitted his real name and that he may have a traffic warrant, according to court documents. A wallet in Bufkin's pants pocket showed an ID confirming his identity.

Couer records show investigators obtained a search warrant after a K-9 detected "the presence of a narcotic odor with Bufkin's luggage." A search revealed several large Ziploc bags containing a chunky white substance weighing 4,071 grams.

The substance, suspected to be methamphetamine, will be sent to a lab for further analysis.

The criminal complaint concluded probable cause that Bufkin committed possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.