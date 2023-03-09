Police chase in Dearborn ends after stolen vehicle crashes into undercover officer

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A chase in Dearborn ended after suspects connected to a stolen F-150 crashed into an undercover officer Wednesday.

Police say early on Wednesday, March 8, officers responded to a report of an F-150 being stolen from a neighborhood in the southwest area of Dearborn.

When officers arrived, they discovered the suspects used a white Range Rover in connection to this crime.

Further investigation revealed that the suspects connected to the Range Rover were also involved in stealing from an unlocked vehicle near Ford Field Park.

Officers found the Range Rover, but the vehicle drove off at a high speed when they tried to initiate a traffic stop.

Special operations officers then located the Range Rover in Detroit, north of Dearborn, and it crashes into one of the officer's vehicles.

Police say the suspects exited the vehicle and ran away from the scene of the crash.

The officer was transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The officer has since been released and is recovering at home.

"I'd like to recognize our night shift officers and our Special Operations Officers for their dedication to public safety," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. "Without hesitation, these officers risk their own safety daily to protect our neighborhoods. In this incident, an officer was injured while attempting to locate and arrest a suspect. Thankfully the officer involved is now at home recovering."