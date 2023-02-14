Police: 2 vehicles vandalized with racial slurs in Brownstown Township

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Brownstown Township Police Department is seeking information after at least two vehicles were damaged with racial slurs.

According to police, the vandalism to the vehicles occurred over the weekend.

Police also say there was also antisemitic propaganda distributed to homes in the southern district of the township.

It is unknown at this time if these incidents are related.

The Brownstown Township Police Department is reminding residents individuals charged with ethnic intimidation can face up to two years in prison.

No further information has been given at this time.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this crime to contact them at 734-675-1300 x 1133 as they continue investigating this situation.