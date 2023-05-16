Police: 2 men arrested in connection to home invasion, dog shot in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Roseville police have taken two men into custody in connection to a home invasion, and during the arrest, a suspect's dog was shot and killed.

According to Roseville police, the incident happened Monday night near Martin Road and Maple Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered the two armed men had fled the area. A police K9 officer tracked the two suspects to a residence in the 27000 block of Bohn St.

Police say as they were taking one of the suspects into custody, one of the suspect's dogs engaged with officers and the K9, so an officer shot the dog. The dog was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second suspect would not submit to an arrest, but police negotiated with him, and he was taken into custody.