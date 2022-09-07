Police: 100 people involved in fight on $3 movie night in Pittsfield Township

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A wild situation at a Washtenaw County movie theater after as many as 100 people were involved in a huge fight over the weekend.

According to a press release, Pittsfield Township police officers were called to the Cinemark Theater on the 4100 block of Carpenter Road on reports of several people involved in a fight. When officers arrived, they saw a chaotic scene with up to 100 people involved in disorderly conduct inside the theater, as well as in the parking lot.

Other officers from multiple jurisdictions arrived to help out and were able to break up a large fight involving three females. As that was happening, multiple other fights broke out before officers were able to control the situation and the crowd dispersed.

In all, three juveniles and one adult were taken into custody. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-822-4958 or 734-822-4911.