Pokemon Go Defense Doesn't Stick For Accused Home Invasion Suspect

WEST BLOOMFIELD (WWJ) - A 22-year-old Oakland County man is in hot water after lying to police about playing Pokemon Go.

Nathan Rabens was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree home invasion for attempting to break into an elderly couple's West Bloomfield home, according to a report by WDIV-TV.

Police responded to the home on Alderley Way, near Middlebelt and Maple roads, around 8 p.m. Thursday after receiving a 911 call from the couple, who said it sounded like someone was walking on their roof and trying to get inside through a window.

As officers arrived on the scene, Rabens was walking across the lawn. When questioned by officers, he initially told them he was playing the Pokemon Go game.

Under further questioning though, Rabens reportedly admitted that he wasn't really playing the game, but instead was trying to break into the home.