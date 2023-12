CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 7, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 7, 2023

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A large spill of nails is causing a road hazard, according to the Plymouth Police Department.

Southbound Beck was closed between 5 Mile and M-14 but has since reopened.

Limited information is available at this time.