Plymouth Ice Festival concludes after a warm Sunday

(CBS DETROIT) - The Plymouth Ice Festival concludes after a weekend full of roller coaster weather.

Despite the rise in temperatures today the entire weekend maintained those chilly temps, maximizing the viewing experience at the festival. Sunday, the warmth causing some of the sculptures to lose their details or even fall apart but that didn't stop the hundreds of festival goers from hitting the town to check them all out.

Professional ice sculptor Ben Goebel is from Whitmore Lake. This year, he has multiple sculptures. He picked up the hobby in college and now runs his own company, saying he's always happy to be apart of the festival.

"Even my fellow ice carver friends, because we're a small community you know. We all know each other, it's always just extra special that we get to do this, the turnout is always monster and its just great for the metro Detroit area," Goebel said.