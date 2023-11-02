Plymouth-Canton school district increases security after Israeli flag destroyed during student walkout

CANTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Plymouth-Canton Educational Park is increasing security for the rest of the week after an Israeli flag was destroyed during a student-led walkout.

In a letter sent out to parents Wednesday evening, Plymouth-Canton Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Monica Merritt addressed a concerning video that has circulated on social media.

The letter sent to parents on Wednesday evening from Plymouth-Canton Community Schools addressing the student led walkout that took place on Wednesday. During the walkout, a group of students destroyed an Israeli flag. Plymouth-Canton Community Schools

Because of that video, increased security and support staff will be on campus starting Thursday, Nov. 2, and for the rest of the week.

In the letter, Merritt talks about the student-led walkout at Plymouth-Canton Educational Park on Wednesday, where a group of students tore apart an Israeli flag and recorded a video doing so.

This video has now spread on social media.

The school district says it supports any student's right to peacefully protest, but walkouts of this nature are against board policies as they can be disruptive.

The school district also says it is taking this matter seriously. In the letter, it says, "Plymouth-Canton Community Schools rejects all forms of discrimination, harassment, intimidation, or bullying. We are reviewing this matter and will apply discipline consistent with our policies."

It goes on to say the district is committed to providing a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students.

School officials are urging parents to have conversations with their kids about expressing their viewpoints respectfully and the consequences that could come with violating school policies.