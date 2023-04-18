Classes resume at Plymouth High School Tuesday following bomb threat

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Classes resumed Tuesday after Plymouth High School was evacuated Monday afternoon due to a bomb threat deemed not credible.

The bomb threat was received in the afternoon on Monday, April 17, following dismissal, and as a precaution, Canton police evacuated the building and sports fields.

Authorities and K-9 teams from Canton Township, Plymouth-Canton Community Schools, Wayne County Airport Authority, Farmington Hills, Oakland County, ATF, Ann Arbor, Great Lakes Water Authority and Trinity Health responded to conduct an investigation.

According to Plymouth-Canton School District Superintendent Monica L. Merritt, authorities granted an all-clear to Plymouth High School and the surrounding area, deeming the threat to be not credible.

Classes resumed as normal on Tuesday, April 18.

"We would like to thank Canton Township Police, our P-CCS School Safety and Security Team, as well as all of the cooperating law enforcement partners for their timely response and thorough investigation," said Merritt. "The safety and well-being of all students and staff remains the number one priority of Plymouth-Canton Community Schools."