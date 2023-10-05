Planned DTE Energy power outage in Huron Township scheduled for Friday

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - DTE Energy officials are alerting residents in Huron Township of a planned power outage scheduled for Friday morning.

DTE Energy has scheduled a planned power outage for Friday, Oct. 6 in Huron Township. DTE Energy

The planned outage will affect residents in a specific area from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, so crews can work on equipment.

Customers on the affected circuit received a voice message on Tuesday, Oct. 3, notifying them of the outage.

In the voice message, officials say the planned power outage is necessary for crews to "safely perform repairs to the electrical system."

In addition, affected customers were advised to unplug televisions, computers and other electronics to prevent damage while crews restore power.

For more information and to view DTE Energy's outage map, visit here.