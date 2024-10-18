Planned Consumers Energy power outage in parts of Oakland County scheduled for Friday

Trump rally, Detroit Free Press Marathon Health Expo held at same event center and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Consumers Energy says a planned power outage is scheduled for multiple communities in Oakland County Friday night for power system maintenance work.

The outage will impact parts of Holly Township, Groveland Township and Springfield Township. It is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. on Friday and go through 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Then, another planned outage is scheduled for 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, through 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Below are maps from Consumers Energy that highlight the areas that will be impacted:

Planned outage map that was provided to the Holly Police Department by Consumers Energy. Consumers Energy

These maps come after township and village officials met with Consumers Energy management after some miscommunication about the planned outage, according to Holly Police Chief Jerry Nash.

Initially, Consumers Energy said it had planned an electric power outage for 2,670 customers in Holly Village and Holly Township, but after meeting with Consumers Energy Thursday morning, they learned that no areas in the Village of Holly will be affected.

Before the meeting, the Consumers Energy supervisor told the Holly Police Department that every impacted customer received a postcard a month ago notifying them of the outage and said this was the only notice they have provided to customers.

The postcards that were sent to Consumers Energy customers in Holly, Groveland and Springfield townships that will be impacted by a planned power outage. The Holly Police Department

The supervisor said township and village officials and police departments hadn't been notified about it because they only notified impacted customers, according to Holly police.

"As a result of this incident, Consumers Power is refining their notifications to public safety agencies and local governments in advance of any new planned maintenance outages or other emergencies to better inform communities," said Nash.