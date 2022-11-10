Pistons unveil Nike "City Edition" jersey for 2022-23 season

(CBS DETROIT) - From the return of the teal to the new statement jerseys, the Pistons have yet another new look for the 2022-23 season.

The DNA of greatness is embedded in The Saint, and is Detroit to the core.



In collaboration w/ @BigSean, our City Edition Jersey is inspired by iconic Detroit basketball gym, St. Cecilia’s. pic.twitter.com/4WPtUuXBRU — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 10, 2022

The "St. Cecilia" City Edition jersey was designed in collaboration with rapper and Pistons creative director of innovation, Big Sean and pays homage to the legendary Detroit basketball gym.

"St. Cecilia's for decades served as a beacon of hope for Detroiters and a safe haven for basketball players to play," said Alicia Jeffreys, Detroit Pistons' chief marketing officer. "Our City Edition uniform offers the opportunity to tell the story of the gym known as 'The Saint' while also joining our great partners at JDS Sports and the Knight Foundation in kickstarting the revitalization of the iconic Ceciliaville facility for generations to come."

The unique green and white colors match the gym's iconic logo, and feature the quote inscribed on the court floor at The Saint — "Where stars are made, not born" along with Big Sean's signature. A trio of stars are included on both the jersey and shorts, symbolizing the Pistons' three NBA Championships.

The team is expected to wear the special uniforms in six games during the season.

This marks the sixth annual edition of the NBA's Nike City Edition uniforms. You can view the entire 2022-23 collection of Nike City Edition uniforms here.