Pistons' Isaiah Stewart suspended, fined by NBA after flagrant foul ejection

Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons was suspended by the NBA on Friday for one game without pay after the forward/center picked up a sixth flagrant foul point this season.

The league announced the suspension Friday, along with a $50,000 fine for Stewart making "inappropriate and objectionable gestures" after his ejection Wednesday in the Pistons' 133-119 loss to the Pacers at Indiana.

Stewart received a Flagrant 2 and was ejected in the second quarter. Stewart entered the game with four flagrant foul points, so the call triggered the automatic suspension based on the league's regular-season protocols.

The 6-foot-8, 250-pound Stewart is averaging 5.4 points and 5.8 rebounds.