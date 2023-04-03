Watch CBS News
Pistons forward Marvin Bagley volunteers at Gleaners for new food initiative

By Cryss Walker

TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a big effort underway to help fight food insecurity in Metro Detroit and one of the area's largest food banks is getting a big donation to help families in need.

The Detroit Pistons and Kroger are partnering for their Points For Pounds initiative.

"It's a good feeling you know just to be able to do this and any opportunity that I have to do this I want to jump on it and like I said leave my mark in any way I can and help in any way that I can," said Pistons forward Marvin Bagley.

For every point the Pistons score at home games, Kroger will donate a pound of food to Gleaners Community Food Bank.

"Food insecurity is one of those things that it doesn't have a zip code, it doesn't have a face," said Kroger of Michigan corporate affairs manager Cam Barrett. "It's everywhere and anytime you can get an organization as powerful as the Pistons, to combine that with what we're doing here at Kroger, it just helps amplify the message and helps amplify the impact we're trying to make in our communities to battle against food insecurity."

Gleaners provides food for over 400 partner soup kitchens, shelters and pantries across the region.

Last year, the organization distributed over 47 million pounds of food. 

