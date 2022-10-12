Pistons C Marvin Bagley III out 3-4 weeks with knee injury

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons center Marvin Bagley III is expected to be out of the lineup for three to four weeks with an injured right knee.

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (35) is helped off the court during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio / AP

Bagley was hurt Tuesday night in a preseason game against Oklahoma and an MRI showed a sprained knee ligament and bone bruise.

The 6-foot-11 Bagley signed a three-year, $37 million contract as a restricted free agent in July with the Pistons, who acquired him from Sacramento in a four-team trade last season. Bagley, the No. 2 overall pick in 2018, bounced back from a disappointing, injury-filled stint with the Kings to average 14.6 points in 18 games with the Pistons last season.

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (35) slam dunks as he is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) in the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Gerald Herbert / AP

The 23-year-old former Duke star has averaged 13.6 points and 7.4 rebounds over his four-year career.

Detroit opens the season Oct. 19 at home against the Orlando Magic.