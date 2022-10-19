Pistons begin 2022-23 season at Little Caesars Arena

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Pistons team is looking to start the season with a win against the Orlando Magic on Oct. 19 as the 2022-23 regular season gets underway.

There's a lot of hype surrounding the Pistons this season, including a plethora of newcomers such as Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel and Bojan Bogdanovic. Much of the excitement stems from the upcoming rookie campaigns of Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, the fifth and 13th overall picks in last year's draft, respectively.

Cade Cunningham has his rookie year under his belt. Now, there's higher expectations and greater pressures ahead of his second season. Will he be good, or will he great?

Killian Hayes flashed confidence and looked his best during the preseason, but is that enough to determine the type of player that he will be moving forward? Along with Hayes, both Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart are entering their third seasons. But are either due for a breakout?

The Pistons has one of the youngest and least experienced rosters in the NBA this season, and it's going to take some time for Dwane Casey's team to find and build its chemistry. It's too early to tell just how many more wins this team will tack on compared to last year's 23 victories.

Come the end of October, the Pistons will be challenged early on with games against the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and two games against the Milwaukee Bucks in the span of a week.

For the first time in a long time, the Pistons should be really fun to watch, win or lose. And with 12 of its 17 players 25 or younger, the future is here and now in Detroit.