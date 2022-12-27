Watch CBS News
Pipe burst in Ann Arbor parking garage causes thousands of dollars in damage

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Fire crews in Ann Arbor have responded to more than a dozen calls of frozen pipes bursting the last few days, most recently at a parking garage downtown at the "City Club Apartments" located off First Street.  

Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says a sprinkler pipe burst around 1 a.m. Monday, causing at least $10,000 of damage to the parking structure itself.

Fortunately, no vehicles were destroyed and no homes were affected.

Kennedy says the situation could have been much worse.

"None of the residents had to be evacuated. We were able to shut the water off, so they basically have to thaw everything, remove the ice, and then there's the matter of removing the water once it's unfrozen," he said.

Kennedy says the repairs could take weeks or maybe even months.

