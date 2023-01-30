Missing Pioneer High School student Adriana Davidson found dead, sheriff's office says

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office says a teen who was last seen on Friday has been found dead.

Authorities say Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, was found just before 1 p.m. Monday under the bleachers at Pioneer High School where she also attended.

The teen last communicated with family at about 9 a.m. on Jan. 27 while on her way to school. She was last seen by friends at about 11 a.m. on Friday outside of the school.

The sheriff's office says Adriana's family attempted to locate her when she did not return home and called authorities to report her missing at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday when they were unable to find her.

Authorities say it does not appear to be foul play.

The Ann Arbor Police Department will be taking over the investigation.

"While the Ann Arbor Police department is investigating the circumstances of her death, we do not believe there is an active threat to the community. An autopsy is planned to determine cause of death," Ann Arbor police said in a tweet.

