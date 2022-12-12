Pine Knob Music Theatre named No. 1 amphitheater in the world

CLARKSTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Pine Knob Music Theatre has been named the No. 1 amphitheater in the world, according to Pollstar's 2022 Year-End Rankings.

The theater, which is located in the village of Clarkston, reported $36.9 million in overall gross ticket sales, 313 Presents announced. Little Caesars Arena and Fox Theatre were ranked among the top 15 nationwide for the respective categories.

"It gives us immense pride to have Pine Knob Music Theatre recognized as the number one ranked amphitheater in the world," said Howard Handler, president of 313 Presents. "From the moment we announced the return of Pine Knob Music Theatre thanks to our proud partners United Wholesale Mortgage, Trinity Health and Ally in January, concertgoers and artists showed overwhelming enthusiasm for the return to our roots.

"In addition to our Proud Partners, it's important to thank Live Nation for their partnership in providing the very best in diverse, world-class entertainment. This remarkable accomplishment capped off a memorable 50th anniversary season."

Previously called the DTE Energy Music Theatre, the building celebrated the return of its original name earlier this year. The theater's 50th anniversary season included performances from Pitbull, Imagine Dragons, Zac Brown Band, Thomas Rhett, Stevie Nicks, Backstreet Boys, ODESZA, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Chris Brown and Lil Baby, two Kid Rock shows, The Lumineers and Shinedown.

"This year marked our industry's return to a full event schedule at our six venues since 2019, and it was great to see people gather and enjoy live entertainment once again," Handler said. "To have three ranked in the top 15 in their respective categories, it shows Detroit truly is an entertainment mecca and we are extremely grateful for the continued patronage of our guests."