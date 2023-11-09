Pilot OK after plane crash in Jackson County

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 9, 2023

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 40-year-old Michigan pilot is uninjured after being involved in a plane crash in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon.

At about 3:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, Michigan State Police troopers responded to 11585 Round Lake Road in Liberty Township after receiving a report of a single plane crash.

According to MSP, the man was returning to Michigan from Lexington, Kentucky, when his plane began having problems.

He was forced to make an emergency landing in a field, which he was familiar with since his family owned the field.

State police say the pilot was uninjured, but the plane's underbelly and wheels were damaged.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the incident.

No other details were released.