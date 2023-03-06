Piano player at Oakland Community College in Auburn Hills inspires local student

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Music has a way of impacting our lives at times even when we least expect it.

For one local student in Auburn Hills, the captivating sounds of piano inspired her.

"I was returning books to the bookstore and on my way, I heard Ms. Heather playing and I thought it was just the most beautiful thing," said Ellie Fridman.

Heather Smith playing piano at Oakland Community College. Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

For 17-year-old Fridman, music, specifically piano is a gift.

"It makes me feel just so good inside, that's the only way I can explain it," Fridman stated.

Sounds so soothing that Fridman sat down to simply listen.

"The piece that really struck her is called The Swan and it's just a really expressive piece," said Heather Smith.

Smith is the woman behind those keys. She's an employee at Oakland Community College, but professional pianist and choral director by trade.

"It's exciting to me and I love the challenge," Smith stated.

Smith has played piano and mentored kids for nearly 50 years.

"I really wanted to do something that brought joy to myself and to other people," said Smith.

That she did. Fridman so moved by the music that she wrote Smith a letter to avoid distracting her passionate playing.

The letter read:

"Dear Ms. Piano Player,

I was on my way to the bookstore today when I heard you playing. You probably didn't see me, but I just wanted to let you know that your playing absolutely made my day. The way you play is something that can't be taught. Your musicality is wonderful and notes seem to just flow together. I would have complimented you in person but I didn't want to disturb your playing. I started piano a year ago and one day I hope to be a fraction as good as you. You also played Dying Swan (I think) which is one of my absolute favorite pieces of music. You are so so so talented and your music really touched me. Thank you for bringing so much joy and piece to OCC.

- Ellie (student)"

The letter that Ellie Fridman wrote Heather Smith after hearing Smith play piano. Oakland Community College

"I just wanted her to know how amazing she was. My day was on a downward spiral, so she made my day go way, way up," Fridman said.

A handwritten note was so joyfully unexpected.

"I just felt so blessed and I thought wow, I just brought joy to someone today and that's really what it's all about for me I think," said Smith.

The two had never met until the day CBS News Detroit filmed this story.

"I love your music so much and thank you so much for playing," said Fridman excitedly.

"That's so nice, thank you!" Heather stated.

The moment when Ellie Fridman and Heather Smith met for the first time. Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

Music is bringing people together through harmony.

"There's something about live piano. You can listen to piano on YouTube but it's just not the same as an actual person playing unedited in person," said Fridman.

"Each time when you play, even when you play the same piece, you're bringing something else out in the music," Smith stated.

And you never know who might be an earshot away.

"That really did inspire me to be a better piano player, she inspired me to continue with piano," Fridman stated.

"Everything we do in life is such an opportunity to touch someone else," said Smith.