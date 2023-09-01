Watch CBS News
Dog drawings by inmates being auctioned off to raise funds for Genesee County animal shelter

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is auctioning off drawings done by inmates, and the proceeds will benefit the animal shelter. 

The student artists in the I.G.N.I.T.E program at the jail made drawings that depicted pets that are up for adoption at Genesee County Animal Control. 

Help support our four legged friends! 🐶 Bid on a picture drew by our I.G.N.I.T.E students. All proceeds go to helping...

Posted by Genesee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

A silent auction is being held to raise the funding. For more information, visit here

The I.G.N.I.T.E program is aimed at breaking generational incarceration through education. The educational programs give inmates valuable skills and training that can help prepare them for finding a job once they are released. 

