North Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 men dead, 5 injured: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia has left two men dead and five others injured on Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of 6th Street and Allegheny Avenue at around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds nearby at the 3200 block of Fairhill Street. They were all taken to Temple University Hospital, where two of them were pronounced dead, police said.

Another three shooting victims, all men, walked into separate hospitals. One man walked into Temple Hospital, another went to Episcopal Hospital and another man went to Jefferson Einstein Hospital, authorities said.

The conditions of the other five men are unknown at this time.

Police said they recovered at least five guns and drugs from the scene and at least 70 shots were fired.

"This is a block that has had some narcotic activity," Interim Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Stanford said. "This isn't a block that we aren't familiar with. With that being said, I would say it's probably something connected to a narcotics trade but I'm not going to say that with 100% certainty."

The shooting is under investigation.