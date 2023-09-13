Nasal decongestant Phenylephrine deemed ineffective; Metro Detroit parents look for alternatives

(CBS DETROIT) - A decongestant you give your kids isn't effective, according to advisors for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"As a mom to a little boy with Down syndrome, you visit lots of ear, nose, and throat doctors and regular doctors because of the sinus issues they have because their sinus passageways are smaller than the typical person," said Jamie Freeman, a mother of three children.

Freeman is shocked by the latest development from the FDA.

Phenylephrine is typically found in common over-the-counter drugs like Sudafed. Healthcare providers say they aren't shocked by the announcement.

"It's not something that can be used for those under six in age, and we know it's not as effective as it makes people feel good," said Dr. Tiffney Widner, a Children's Hospital of Michigan pediatrician.

The FDA plans to study the recommendation. For parents like Freeman, it leaves them searching for alternatives to keep their child's airwaves clear.

"The strain the mom has of trying to figure out why things aren't working..if she's not doing anything right... it's exhausting, so financial strain and mental strain," Freeman said.

With cold and flu season quickly approaching, doctors recommend that if you are experiencing some level of congestion, try a sinus rinse.

"So that's basically putting a lot of nasal saline through your nose to rinse everything out, and it actually leads to more relief," Widner said.

Each year, drug companies sell billions in cold medicine remedies. Now with this latest recommendation from FDA advisors, the organization could choose to remove the drug from shelves altogether.

"Stop using our children as guinea pigs and stop the lobbyist, stop the pharmaceutical companies and the whole culture of people getting rich off drugs that can help or hurt people," Freeman said.