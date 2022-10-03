Phase 1 of Detroit home repair program begins, applications for phase 2 open

(CBS DETROIT) - Phase 1 of the $45 million Renew Detroit home repair program began and applications for Phase 2 of the program are open from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Monday, Oct. 31.

The program will provide 2,000 low-income senior citizens and disabled residents to help them be able to live in their homes for the long term.

As part of Phase 1 of the program, 200 roofs are expected to be completed this fall.

Originally, the program was funded $30 million from Biden's American Rescue Plan Act with the goal of repairing 1,500 homes, but it was expanded to $45 million after receiving $15 million from the state.

Because of the additional funding, they can now help repair 2,000 homes, and also will now have Phase 2, to allow for window replacements.

The homeowners that were selected for Phase 1 of the program began receiving roof replacements last week.

The city will continue replacing Phase 1 roofs throughout 2023 and 2024 and Phase 2 repairs will be completed in 2024 through 2026.

"One of my most urgent priorities is keeping longtime Detroiters, who could have left the city but didn't, to remain in their homes. Many of them are senior citizens who simply can't afford the cost of a new roof or all new windows to make their home safe for them," Mayor Duggan said. "Today is a demonstration to these residents that their city is here to support them."

Applications for Phase to will be open from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31.

The applicants will learn if they were selected by spring 2023, and repairs for Phase 2 are expected to begin in spring 2024.

City officials say to be eligible, homeowners must meet the following criteria:

Be a senior homeowner, age 62 or older, or be a disabled homeowner of any age.

Be approved for a 2022 property tax exemption through the Homeowner Property Exemption (HOPE) program, which provides property tax relief to eligible lower-income homeowner occupants. For eligibility requirements and to apply, Detroiters can go to detroitmi .gov/HOPE. Please note, homeowners must apply each year for the HOPE program.

Must not have received a home repair grant from the City of $10,000 or more in past 10 years.

Applications can be filled out online or completed over the phone by calling 313-244-0274 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturdays in October. Additionally, Renew Detroit staff will be out in the community helping residents apply.

For more information, visit here.